CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are warning residents of a kidnapping and possible sexual assault that happened Saturday in the city’s Austin neighborhood.
According to police, a girl was followed by a black four-door sedan with tinted windows from Austin High School in the area of Lake Street and Pine Avenue around 8:30 p.m.
Under the viaduct three unknown males in black ski masks got out and forced her into the vehicle, police said.
She has no memory of what occurred until she woke up in the back of the vehicle on Sunday around 10:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Harlem.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Area Four detectives at (312)746-8251.