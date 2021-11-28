CHICAGO (CBS) – Thirteen people were wounded and one has been killed so far in shootings across Chicago during the weekend, including an 18-year-old man in the South Austin neighborhood.

Police said around 10:46 p.m., the victim was on his bicycle on the 1000 block of North LeClaire when three men robbed him of his cell phone. One of the men shot the victim in the abdomen while fleeing the scene. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

In the one fatal incident so far, a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head under a viaduct in Stony Island Park Saturday evening. The man, believed to be between 18 and 35 years old, was found underneath the viaduct in the 8100 block of South Anthony Avenue around 7:30 p.m. He was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Earlier, a 46-year-old man was shot in South Austin, according to authorities.

Police said the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 0-100 block of North Lockwood around 4:30 pm. when he was shot in both legs by an unknown offender. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

In another incident, a 20-year-old man was shot in Englewood Friday evening.

The victim was standing on the front porch of a residence on the 5800 block of South Carpenter around 5:00 p.m. when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside the vehicle pulled out a firearm and fired shots at the victim. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said: