CHICAGO (CBS) – Thirteen people were wounded and one has been killed so far in shootings across Chicago during the weekend, including an 18-year-old man in the South Austin neighborhood.
Police said around 10:46 p.m., the victim was on his bicycle on the 1000 block of North LeClaire when three men robbed him of his cell phone. One of the men shot the victim in the abdomen while fleeing the scene. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
In the one fatal incident so far, a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head under a viaduct in Stony Island Park Saturday evening. The man, believed to be between 18 and 35 years old, was found underneath the viaduct in the 8100 block of South Anthony Avenue around 7:30 p.m. He was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.
Earlier, a 46-year-old man was shot in South Austin, according to authorities.
Police said the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 0-100 block of North Lockwood around 4:30 pm. when he was shot in both legs by an unknown offender. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.
In another incident, a 20-year-old man was shot in Englewood Friday evening.
The victim was standing on the front porch of a residence on the 5800 block of South Carpenter around 5:00 p.m. when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside the vehicle pulled out a firearm and fired shots at the victim. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.
In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said:
- At 10:53 p.m. Friday, A 27-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk on the 12400 block of South Parnell when shots were fired. The victim was transported to Christ Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.
- At 11:19 p.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man was shot on the 2700 block of West Foster. He was dropped off at Swedish Covenant Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the torso.
- At 12:14 a.m. Saturday, A 32-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk 5500 block of South Komensky when shots were fired. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital by a family member and is listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right foot.
- At 4:32 a.m. Saturday, A 53-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk on the 3900 block of West Wilcox when shots were fired by an unknown offender. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and is listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm.
- At 7:24 a.m. Saturday, In the 4000 block of West Van Buren, a 24-year-old man was standing outside when an unknown offender approached the victim and began to fire shots in his direction. The victim was self-transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition with one gunshot wound to his left foot.
- At 10 a.m. Saturday, a 41-year-old male victim was walking outside in the 11600 block of South Halsted when an unknown vehicle approached the victim, and an unknown offender began to fire shots in his direction. The victim was transported to Christ hospital with one gunshot wound to his left thigh in stable condition.
- At 2:35 p.m. Saturday, A 36-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and leg in the 13200 block of South Brandon. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. The victim was shot during a domestic dispute. One person is being questioned by police.
- At 6 p.m. Saturday, A 16-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim walked into a residence to purchase narcotics on the 3300 block of West Beach when two unknown males produced a firearm and shot the victim. The victim self-transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition.
- At 9:43 p.m. Saturday, on the 5900 block of West Madison A 25-year-old woman self-transported to Loretto Hospital with a graze wound to the head and a gunshot wound to the shoulder. She is currently in good condition and will be transferred to Stroger. The victim was uncooperative with officers and has not provided any information about the incident.
- At 9:15 p.m. Saturday, A 32-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were walking on the 6900 block of South Campbell when an unknown individual on foot fired shots, striking them both. The woman was shot in the foot and transported by the CFD to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition. The man was shot multiple times in the chest, arm, and leg before being transported by the CFD to Christ Hospital in critical condition.
- At 11:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 4900 block of West Hubbard and discovered a 34-year-old man outside unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the chest and hand. There are currently no witnesses to this incident. He was initially reported in critical condition and transported by the CFD to Stroger.
- At 11:36 p.m. Saturday, A 29-year-old man was driving and parked his car on the 5200 block of West Lake Street when two unknown Hispanic men exited a black 4-door SUV and fired shots, striking him in the hip. He drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital and has been treated and released in good condition.
- At 12:45 a.m. Sunday, two men were in a car on the 200 block of West Huron when they were approached by two unknown black men with at least one of them firing shots, striking them both. A 22-year-old man was grazed in the face and shot in the leg while a 25-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the face. They drove themselves to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.
- At 12:51 a.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old male was walking on the sidewalk on the 5500 block West Belmont Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender. He was taken to Community First Hospital by friends and is listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.
- At 12:48 a.m. Sunday, A 28-year-old male was running with a gun in his waistband in the 6300 block of South Artesian Avenue when it discharged striking him in the abdomen. He was transported in good condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen to Christ Hospital.
- At 1:59 a.m. Sunday, A 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were in a traveling vehicle in the 3800 block of West Foster Avenue when an unknown man in a black SUV fired shots, striking them both. The woman was shot in the arm while the man was grazed in the face and shot in the shoulder and knee. They self-transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital and are both in good condition.
- At 4:36 a.m. Sunday, A 60-year-old man was driving and at a stop sign on the 3000 block of West Addison Street when an unknown offender inside of a passing white BMW X3 fired shots, striking him in the back and arm. He was initially reported in critical condition and transported by the CFD to Illinois Masonic Hospital.