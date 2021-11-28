DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A church in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood honored people who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Sunday Bryn Mawr Community Church at 71st Street and Jeffery held a special “Pass the Peace” service, a tribute to 177 people in the community who have died during the pandemic.

One candle was lit for each victim of the coronavirus.

Organizers say it’s a way to make sure they are never forgotten.

Church members say each candle represents the light of a life and hope for the future.

