CHICAGO (CBS) — A church in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood honored people who lost their lives to COVID-19.
Sunday Bryn Mawr Community Church at 71st Street and Jeffery held a special "Pass the Peace" service, a tribute to 177 people in the community who have died during the pandemic.
One candle was lit for each victim of the coronavirus.
Organizers say it's a way to make sure they are never forgotten.
Church members say each candle represents the light of a life and hope for the future.