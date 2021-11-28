DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bishop Ford, expressway shooting, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver was injured in a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway in Chicago Sunday night.

Shots were fired at 111th around 7 p.m.

About a dozen state troopers, Chicago Police officers and paramedics responded.

The driver got emergency medical aid at the scene before being taken to a hospital.

The shooter got away.

