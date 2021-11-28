CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver was injured in a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway in Chicago Sunday night.
Shots were fired at 111th around 7 p.m.
About a dozen state troopers, Chicago Police officers and paramedics responded.
The driver got emergency medical aid at the scene before being taken to a hospital.
The shooter got away.