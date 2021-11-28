CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been arrested in connection with an expressway shooting that happened in April.
Armonii M. Russell, 24, from Chicago, is charged with one count of attempted first degree murder, one count of aggravate discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
The shooting took place on April 27 shortly before 3 p.m. on Interstate 94 northbound at 59th Street.
Russell is accused of side swiping and shooting at a semi trailer driven by a 26-year-old man from Lyons. That driver was uninjured.
The next day Illinois State Police attempted to contact Russell while he was trying to get in the suspect vehicle, but police say he fled on foot.
ISP arrested Russell during a traffic stop on Nov. 23 and is in custody at the Cook County Jail with no bond.