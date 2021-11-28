DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Galewood man was charged with aggravated battery in the stabbing of a CTA bus driver in Old Town Friday night, police said.

Police said they identified Daniel Pelt, 63, of the 1600 block of North Oak Park Avenue, as the man who stabbed a 37-year-old CTA bus driver in the hand in the 300 block of West North Avenue after the driver confronted him for pickpocketing a woman.

Daniel Pelt

Pelt was arrested a few minutes later in the 1500 block of North Hudson Avenue and was charged with felony aggravated battery to a transit employee and felony aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon.

He’s set to appear in bond court Sunday.

