CHICAGO (CBS) — The Thanksgiving dinner is done, the leftovers are packed up, and it’s time to go home. That made for one busy day at Chicago airports Sunday.
There was a lot of traffic outside the airports and inside, too.
The Chicago Department of Aviation warned everyone that would happen, adivising travelers to plan to arrive early in the day and avoid the afternoon rush.
O’Hare Internations Airport has reopened its “people mover” system and is extending hours until 10:30 p.m. Sunday to accomodate the surge in travelers.