CHICAGO (CBS) – A man remains in custody following a domestic dispute on I-290 Thursday, according to Illinois State Police.

Arrington S. Bell, 33, of Chicago is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated domestic violence with strangulation, according to authorities.

Around 3:07 a.m., ISP responded to a reported domestic battery incident on I-94 southbound at I-290 involving a man and a woman. The two were separated at the scene and transported to Chicago Police Department First District for questioning.

Bell appeared in Cook County court Saturday and was given a no-bond court date set for Nov. 30.

