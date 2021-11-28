CHICAGO (CBS) – Eight people were displaced after a fire in a multifamily home in Aurora early Saturday morning.
The Aurora Fire Department said around 6:12 a.m., Aurora Central Dispatch received a call for a reported structure fire in the 0-100 block of Jackson Street with people trapped. Aurora Police officers arrived on the scene and found several residents hanging out of two windows on the second floor of the two-story home.READ MORE: Chicagoan David Kronfeld Shares Advice To Career Success In New Book
The officers were able to rescue five of the victims with a ladder found in the backyard.READ MORE: AAA Provides Best And Worst Times For Post-Holiday Travel
Firefighters were on the scene for over an hour. Five people were treated and transported by paramedics to the hospital. Two men, ages 33 and 47, and two girls, ages 14 and 15, suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation. A man found unconscious in the basement suffered from severe smoke inhalation was transported to the hospital in critical condition.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Sunny, Breezy With Seasonable Temps
Eight people were displaced because of the fire and are being assisted by Victim Services. The cause of the fire is under investigation.