By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Evanston, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 29-year-old man was shot in Evanston overnight.

Just before midnight, the shooting was reported near Chicago Avenue and Howard Street. The area was shut down for a police investigation.

The victim is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

This was the second shooting in Evanston overnight.

Around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, one person was killed and four others are injured in a shooting.

According to Evanston Police, four of the victims were located at 1950 Green Bay and a fifth victim was found at 1918 Green Bay.

