CHICAGO (CBS) — No injuries were reported after gunshots were fired into St. Anthony Hospital in the Lawndale neighborhood Monday morning.
Police said, shortly before 7:10 a.m., shots fired from a parking lot in Douglass Park, across the street from St. Anthony, hit the hospital building.
No one was injured.
In a statement, hospital officials said shots also have been fired in recent months outside nearby Mount Sinai Hospital and Stroger Hospital. No injuries were reported in those incidents, either.
“It is unfortunate that this level of violence in the city continues, affecting so many neighborhoods citywide,” St. Anthony Hospital President and CEO Guy A. Medaglia said in a statement.
No one was in custody for Monday's incident outside St. Anthony Hospital.
Area 4 detectives are investigating.