CHICAGO (CBS) — The Fire are hoping new coach Ezra Hendrickson can lead them back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
The 49-year-old Hendrickson now has his first shot to lead an MLS team. He knew plenty of success in 12 MLS seasons playing, winning three league championships.
“I’ve been involved in this league now for 25 years – either as a player or as an assistant coach – and I know that it takes an owner with that vision and that resource,” Hendrickson said, “and just excited to get started, and bring what I can to a team – my experiences, my successes that I’ve had – to lead this team back to prominence.”
The Fire have not won a playoff game in 12 years. They have gone through six coaches in that time.