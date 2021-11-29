DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Laura Bannon
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold start to the work week.

Monday will be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the upper 30s and flurries possible.

READ MORE: 17-Year-Old Boy Killed, 4 Injured In Evanston Shooting

There’s a chance for light snow early, especially north of the city where a light dusting is possible.

READ MORE: Man Loses $6,500 To Scammers And Chase Bank Wouldn't Cover Him, Until CBS 2 Stepped In

Sunshine returns Tuesday with milder temperatures.

MORE NEWS: Woman Dead, Child Among 3 Injured After House Fire In Clearing

Then, a gradual warm up through the middle of the week. By Thursday, highs reach the middle 50s.

Laura Bannon