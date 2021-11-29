CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold start to the work week.
Monday will be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the upper 30s and flurries possible.
READ MORE: 17-Year-Old Boy Killed, 4 Injured In Evanston Shooting
There’s a chance for light snow early, especially north of the city where a light dusting is possible.
READ MORE: Man Loses $6,500 To Scammers And Chase Bank Wouldn't Cover Him, Until CBS 2 Stepped In
Sunshine returns Tuesday with milder temperatures.MORE NEWS: Woman Dead, Child Among 3 Injured After House Fire In Clearing
Then, a gradual warm up through the middle of the week. By Thursday, highs reach the middle 50s.