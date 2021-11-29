CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears were back at practice Monday, following their Thanksgiving win at Detroit.
Next up is a Sunday home game with an Arizona Cardinals team that has the best record in the NFL.
As the Bears prepared for that game, Eddie Jackson minced no words about how he feels when he hears "fire Nagy" chants from the home crowd.
"We hate it, honestly. The fans have got to understand, that doesn't help anything. You all want us to play better, do better – that's not helping, you know what I mean, when you're all sitting out there and chanting that," Jackson said, "I get it – the frustration, you know, long-life Bears fans have been going through this from a long, long time. So I understand it. But it's not helping the situation. You know, I feel like it's just making it worse."
Last week, a rumor made the rounds claiming that Head Coach Matt Nagy was told he would be fired after the game Thursday. Nagy denied the rumors, and he has not been fired.