CHICAGO (CBS) — Three moving trucks were stolen from a U-Haul rental facility in Avondale in two separate thefts in recent weeks, and police have said such trucks previously have been used to commit large-scale organized thefts.
Two trucks were stolen from the U-Haul facility near Belmont and Kedzie Avenues around midnight on Nov. 19, and another was stolen from the same facility around 9 a.m. more than a week later on Nov. 27.
Police said at least one of those stolen trucks have since been recovered.
Chicago police dispatchers broadcast what’s known as an “all-call” message about the stolen U-Hauls on Tuesday morning, telling officers to be on the lookout for the vehicles, noting that in the past stolen U-Haul trucks have been used to commit large-scale burglaries.
Area Five detectives are investigating the thefts, and according to dispatch reports, two of the stolen trucks previously have been seen used in the 2nd, 7th, 10th, and 11th police districts in Chicago, as well as in south suburban Calumet City.
Officers have been asked to identify any occupants of the trucks if they are located, and to notify Area Five detectives.