CHICAGO (CBS) — One thing is for certain – you can’t survive Chicago winters without a warm winter coat.
With that in mind, people lined up Tuesday at the Emagine Chatham movie theater, 210 W. 87th St., and four other locations to make sure they got one.
Hundreds of winter coats were given away for free as part of the Burlington Coat Drive. The Rev. Michael Pfleger was among the dozens of people who helped hand them out.
“We’ve got some nice weather for a couple of days right now, but we know the cold is on its way in Chicago. We had a taste of it already. And we had a coat drive at our place, and a thousand people showed up, and we ran out,” Pfleger said. “So we know the need that’s out here.”
Coats were also handed out at New Life Alive in south suburban Robbins, the Kroc Center in West Pullman, and the Pentecostal House of Prayer in West Garfield Park.
The coats were donated by a group called In His Hands Ministries, and Burlington Coat Factory.