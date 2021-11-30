CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s health department said its travel advisory stands at 38 states with California, Guam and North Carolina now off the list.

Last week, the city’s travel advisory had 40 states and one territory with Connecticut and Maryland returning to the list.

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) the case rates for those removed from the list were below 15 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks.

“As of Tuesday, every state or territory except for Alabama, California, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and the Virgin Islands are on the Travel Advisory,” according to the CDPH.

Maryland, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Washington, with daily case rates under 15, could be removed from the list next week, if their daily COVID case rates remain below 15 per 100,000 residents for two weeks in a row.

“The best protection you can have against COVID, no matter where you travel or what new variants emerge, is full vaccination, and booster shots for those who are fully vaccinated,” said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. “The Midwest is the current COVID hot spot as temperatures drop and people spend more time inside, so please protect yourself and get vaccinated.”

According to the CDPH, unvaccinated travelers should be tested for COVID before and after travel from any state on the advisory list and should quarantine once in Chicago. The quarantine and testing recommendations doesn’t apply to fully vaccinated travelers.

The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 21.7, (down from 27.3 last week). Illinois’ daily case rate currently is 23.7 (31.9 last week). Chicago’s daily case rate is 18.2 (19.5 last week).

“Though some states are coming off the Advisory this week – and possibly next week – most Midwest states remain firmly on it. The three states with the highest daily rates of COVID per 100,000 residents in the U.S. are Minnesota, Michigan, and Wisconsin.”

The following is information from the city’s health department regarding travel and its advisory:

CDPH’s Travel Advisory guidance is aligned with the CDC’s traveler recommendations.

Before travel, unvaccinated individuals should:

Get tested 1-3 days prior to departure.

While traveling:

ALL individuals regardless of vaccination status must wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

In Chicago, wear a mask in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status.

Avoid crowds as much as you can and wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol).

After travel, unvaccinated individuals should: