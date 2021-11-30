CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s that time of year when Chicago drivers have to be more alert than ever.
Not just about driving, but about parking. Chicago’s winter overnight parking ban starts Wednesday in the early morning hours.
Keep an eye out for the signs. More than 100 miles of streets will be off limits from 3:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. even if there’s no snow. Getting towed and ticketed can cost you more than $200.
REMINDER: The winter overnight parking ban begins tonight, December 1st, and is in effect through April 1, 2022. The parking ban is enforced regardless of snow on 107 miles of main streets throughout the city during the hours of 3AM to 7AM. Please note signage prior to parking. pic.twitter.com/KvCE3NKBQY
— StreetsandSan (@StreetsandSan) November 30, 2021