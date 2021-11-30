RED CROSSToday Is Our Day Of Giving! Find Out How You Can Help The Red Cross Here In Illinois
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s that time of year when Chicago drivers have to be more alert than ever.

Not just about driving, but about parking. Chicago’s winter overnight parking ban starts Wednesday in the early morning hours.

Keep an eye out for the signs. More than 100 miles of streets will be off limits from 3:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. even if there’s no snow. Getting towed and ticketed can cost you more than $200.

