Jussie Smollett Trial: Lead Detective In Investigation Explains On Witness Stand How Smollett Went From Victim To SuspectProsecutors began calling witnesses on Tuesday at the trial of actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of lying to Chicago police when he claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in January 2019.

Retailers Worry That Repeated Organized Thefts Could Scare Shoppers Away From Mag Mile, Other Districts This Holiday SeasonCustomers were pushed and shoved this week as a group of thieves ransacked the Burberry store on the Magnificent Mile – in the latest hit in a number of similar mass-thefts at high-end Chicago stores. CBS 2’s Tara Molina asked Tuesday how the crime is affecting the holiday shopping season.

Chicago's Winter Overnight Parking Ban Starts WednesdayKeep an eye out for the signs. More than 100 miles of streets will be off limits from 3:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. even if there's no snow.

After Fuller Park Fire, Resident Credits The Red Cross For Getting Him And His Dogs Shelter; Says It 'Helped Me A Lot'"In that instant, the Red Cross came in and helped me a lot and I thank them so much."