CHICAGO (CBS) — The families of two Naperville friends killed during the Astroworld stampede in Houston have rejected rapper Travis Scott’s offer to pay for funeral costs.
Jake Jurinek and Franco Patino, both 21, were among the 10 people killed as a result of an intense crowd surge during Scott’s performance at the festival on Nov. 5.READ MORE: Jussie Smollett Trial: Lead Detective In Investigation Explains On Witness Stand How Smollett Went From Victim To Suspect
About 55,000 people attended the festival.
Patino and Jurinek met in grade school in Naperville, and both graduated from Neuqua Valley High School; described by friends and educators alike as “big characters” in a life lived with strong friendships.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Slight Chance For Rain Wednesday Morning, Warmer During Day
Patino was a senior at the University of Dayton, where he majored in mechanical engineering technology and minored in human movement biomechanics.
Jurinek was a junior at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, studying advertising and journalism.
The young men’s families have filed wrongful death lawsuits against rapper Travis Scott and event organizers, accusing them of not doing enough to prevent the deadly chaos.MORE NEWS: City Council Expected To Vote On New Ward Map Wednesday, But Public Has Not Seen It, And Some Call For End To Gerrymandered Wards That Splinter Communities
Also rejecting Scott’s offer is the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount – the youngest AstroWorld victim. Blount’s family said Scott bears some of the responsibility for what happened.