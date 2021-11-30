CHICAGO (CBS) — A man fell from the CTA Blue Line platform at the Western Avenue station in Bucktown Tuesday night.
Police said the man, who was in his mid-30s, was trying to go down the stairs at the Chicago Transit Authority station, over Western Avenue near Armitage and Milwaukee avenues.
He fell about 30 feet to the ground below, police said.
The man was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
Police said the man appeared to be intoxicated.