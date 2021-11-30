Jussie Smollett Trial: Lead Detective In Investigation Explains On Witness Stand How Smollett Went From Victim To SuspectProsecutors began calling witnesses on Tuesday at the trial of actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of lying to Chicago police when he claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in January 2019.

CVS Installs Time-Delay Safes At All Illinois Pharmacy Locations To Deter Would-Be ThievesWould-be thieves will now have a much harder time making a quick getaway at Illinois pharmacies.

Retailers Worry That Repeated Organized Thefts Could Scare Shoppers Away From Mag Mile, Other Districts This Holiday SeasonCustomers were pushed and shoved this week as a group of thieves ransacked the Burberry store on the Magnificent Mile – in the latest hit in a number of similar mass-thefts at high-end Chicago stores. CBS 2’s Tara Molina asked Tuesday how the crime is affecting the holiday shopping season.

West Suburban Man Whose Home Was Damaged By Tornado Doesn't Know Where He'd Be Without Red Cross' HelpRight here in our own backyard, dozens of families are still re-building after they were displaced by tornadoes this summer. CBS 2’s Steven Graves talked with one west suburban man who doesn't know where he would be, without the Red Cross' help.