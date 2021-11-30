ROUND LAKE, Ill. (CBS) — A lot of firefighters near Round Lake did not get much sleep overnight Monday into Tuesday.
They spent all night battling a stubborn fire inside the Northern Insulation company.
At 12:29 a.m. Tuesday, crews from the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District were called to Northern Insulation Inc., 702 Magna Dr. for the fire. A box truck containing industrial chemicals had caught fire inside the building.
Firefighters from 11 towns showed up to fight the blaze. It took about six hours for the last ones to leave.
The fire was declared under control around 2 a.m., but a propeller-driven airboat also had to be used to clear the building of smoke.
The business was closed at the time, and one was hurt in the fire.
The cause remained unknown late Tuesday.