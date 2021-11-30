RED CROSSToday Is Our Day Of Giving! Find Out How You Can Help The Red Cross Here In Illinois
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:carjacking, Carjacking Suspects, Chicago Police, Englewood, Fuller Park, police chase

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenage carjacking suspects were arrested in Englewood overnight Monday into Tuesday following a wild police chase.

Police said at midnight Tuesday morning, the two juvenile offenders were spotted traveling in a white BMW that had been taken in a carjacking.

READ MORE: Jussie Smollett Trial: Lead Detective In Investigation Explains On Witness Stand How Smollett Went From Victim To Suspect

They were pursued by Illinois State Police, and ended up rear-ending a marked Chicago Police squad car in the 4800 block of South Wells Street in Fuller Park. The officers were not injured.

READ MORE: CVS Installs Time-Delay Safes At All Illinois Pharmacy Locations To Deter Would-Be Thieves

The suspects made it to the 6700 block of South Union Avenue in Englewood and bailed from the car. They were arrested after a brief foot chase.

MORE NEWS: Retailers Worry That Repeated Organized Thefts Could Scare Shoppers Away From Mag Mile, Other Districts This Holiday Season

Charges were pending against the suspects late Tuesday.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff