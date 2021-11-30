CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenage carjacking suspects were arrested in Englewood overnight Monday into Tuesday following a wild police chase.
Police said at midnight Tuesday morning, the two juvenile offenders were spotted traveling in a white BMW that had been taken in a carjacking.
They were pursued by Illinois State Police, and ended up rear-ending a marked Chicago Police squad car in the 4800 block of South Wells Street in Fuller Park. The officers were not injured.
The suspects made it to the 6700 block of South Union Avenue in Englewood and bailed from the car. They were arrested after a brief foot chase.
Charges were pending against the suspects late Tuesday.