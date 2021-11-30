CHICAGO (CBS) — Police warned of two carjackings that happened about a mile apart in West Rogers Park on Tuesday.
In each incident, two to three perpetrators have come up to victims sitting in their cars. One of the suspects has pointed a rifle at the victims and ordered them out of the cars.
Both victims have complied, and the suspects have driven off in their cars.
In one incident, a second suspect is described having a handgun.
The first carjacking happened at 3:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of North Western Avenue north of Chase Avenue, the second at 4:35 p.m. in the 6400 block of North Oakley Avenue north of Devon Avenue.
Police said the suspects were male and believed to be between 15 and 25, but detailed descriptions were not available. Police said their getaway vehicle was white and gray.