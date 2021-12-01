CHICAGO (CBS) — A private ambulance in Chicago was stolen after it was left running Wednesday morning.
Police said it happened just after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday as the medical professionals were responding to a patient in the 7500 block of S. Stony Island.
The ambulance was left running unattended when the suspect took it and fled. The ambulance rear-ended a 2000 Chevy Suburban in the 700 block of North Lake Shore Drive. Authorities said the incident happened in the northbound lanes.
CPD said the suspect was taken into custody and the ambulance was recovered. No injuries were reported.