CHICAGO (CBS) — Families decorated a Christmas tree at St. Sabina Parish in Auburn Gresham Wednesday night, but it was no ordinary decoration.
The ornaments were hung by grieving parents, and show pictures of children who were victims of gun violence.READ MORE: Chicago Police Officer Shot, Wounded In Calumet Heights; One Suspect Also Shot
The parents are part of a support group called Purpose over Pain.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Partly Cloudy And Breezy Overnight
“This is the holiday season. This is a very hard season for us,” said Pam Bosley. “So we lean on each other just to get through… we need each other just to survive.”
Bosley’s son, Terrell Bosley, was 18 when he was shot and killed during a robbery in 2006 as he unloaded musical equipment outside the Lights of Zion Missionary Bible Church. He was a musician who loved playing gospel music.MORE NEWS: Suburban Family Still In Shock After They Hired Home Improvement Contractor Via HomeAdvisor, Only For The Contractor To Smash Up Their Property
Bosley said she is disturbed to see more and more parents joining the group this year.