By Mugo Odigwe
CHICAGO (CBS)– If you park your car on a Chicago street, it’s time to start checking the signs.

The city’s winter overnight parking ban began Wednesday morning on 107 miles of main streets throughout the city. According to CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe, cars are already being towed.

You cannot park near these street signs, from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m., until April 1, even if there’s no snow on the ground.

If you ignore the signs, you could be towed.

Violators face a $60 parking ticket, a $150 towing fee, and a storage fee of $25 per day. Vehicles will be towed either to one of two impound lots: at 10301 S. Doty Ave. or 701 N. Sacramento Blvd.

Chicagoans can visit chicagoshovels.org or a map of streets covered by the winter overnight parking ban and to view the city’s snow plows in real-time during a storm