CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for mostly cloudy skies Wednesday evening with temperatures in the upper 40s.
It will be partly cloudy and breezy overnight with lows in the mid-40s.
For Thursday, morning clouds will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon and highs in the mid-50s. A high of 56 degrees in Chicago will be around 15 degrees above average.
A northwest wind in the afternoon could gust to 25 miles per hour.
A light shower is possible Friday morning, then mostly cloudy and cooler in the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.
This Weekend: Low 40s and mostly sunny for Saturday. Scattered showers for Sunday with highs in the mid 40s. A slight chance of a sleet/snow/rain mix on Sunday evening.
TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Low 46.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 56.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. High 49.