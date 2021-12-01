RED CROSSToday Is Our Day Of Giving! Find Out How You Can Help The Red Cross Here In Illinois
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Albert Ramon

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for mostly cloudy skies Wednesday evening with temperatures in the upper 40s.

It will be partly cloudy and breezy overnight with lows in the mid-40s.

READ MORE: Jussie Smollett Trial: Abel Osundairo, One Of Two Brothers Who Said He Was Paid To Help Stage Attack, Says Smollett 'Wanted Me To Fake Beat Him Up'

Highs Tomorrow: 12.01.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

For Thursday, morning clouds will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon and highs in the mid-50s. A high of 56 degrees in Chicago will be around 15 degrees above average.

A northwest wind in the afternoon could gust to 25 miles per hour.

Next 3 Days: 12.01.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

READ MORE: South Side Football Team Heads To National Championship With Help From Donations

A light shower is possible Friday morning, then mostly cloudy and cooler in the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.

This Weekend: Low 40s and mostly sunny for Saturday. Scattered showers for Sunday with highs in the mid 40s. A slight chance of a sleet/snow/rain mix on Sunday evening.

7-Day: 12.01.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Next Week: Colder with highs in the 30s Monday through Wednesday. Flurries are possible Monday, snow showers on Tuesday and some morning flurries for Wednesday.

MORE NEWS: Former Chicago Park District Supervisor Mauricio Ramirez Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Another 16-Year-Old Lifeguard

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Low 46.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 56.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. High 49.

Albert Ramon