CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has died after he fell from the CTA Blue Line platform at the Western Avenue station in Bucktown Tuesday night.
A CTA spokesperson said the man climbed over a railing on the stairs at the Chicago Transit Authority station, over Western Avenue near Armitage and Milwaukee avenues. He then fell about 30 feet to the ground below.
The man was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead.
Police said the man appeared to be intoxicated.