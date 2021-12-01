CHICAGO (CBS) — Marcus Stroman, arguably the top free agent starting pitcher left on the market, tweeted Wednesday that he is joining the Cubs.
The 30-year-old right-handed pitcher spent last season in New York with the Mets, and was with the Toronto Blue Jays for five-plus seasons before that.
READ MORE: Jussie Smollett Trial: Abel Osundairo, One Of Two Brothers Who Said He Was Paid To Help Stage Attack, Says Smollett 'Wanted Me To Fake Beat Him Up'
CHICAGO! @Cubs
— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) December 1, 2021
Stroman has a career 3.63 ERA and has made 179 starts.
It so happens that Wrigley Field is the only Big League park that Stroman has not pitched in.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Partly Cloudy And Breezy Overnight
Major League Baseball teams have been scrambling to sign free agents in recent days before the collective bargaining agreement with the players’ union expires at 10:59 p.m. Chicago time and a lockout begins.
Stroman said he sprinted to Los Angeles International Airport to make the last flight to Chicago so he could get the deal done before the lockout.MORE NEWS: South Side Football Team Heads To National Championship With Help From Donations
“Chicago has always been one of my favorite cities. Culture and passion everywhere,” he tweeted. “Beyond excited to pitch in front one of the best fan bases in all of sports. Thank you to everyone in the city for the warm welcome. I can feel it. Let’s get to work!”