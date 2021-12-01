Northwestern Loses Close Game To Wake Forest In OTJake LaRavia made the go-ahead jump shot with five seconds left in overtime then came up with a steal on the ensuing possession to give Wake Forest a victory over Northwestern in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Tuesday night.

MLB Teams Snatch Up Free Agents Ahead Of CBA Expiration: Cubs Get Yan Gomes And Clint Frazier, White Sox Get Pitcher Kendall GravemanMajor League Baseball teams are snatching up free agents while they can, ahead of the collective bargaining agreement with the players’ union expiring on Wednesday night and the lockout of players.

Bulls Surprise Kelly College Prep Girls' Basketball Team With Afternoon TournamentThe Bulls are having their best season in years – and they’re sharing the knowledge that has them moving up in the standings.

'Georgia's Defense Is Just So Good': CBS Sports’ Houston Nutt Previews SEC And Conference USA ChampionshipsCBS Sports' Houston Nutt looks at #1 Georgia-#4 Alabama in the SEC Championship and Western Kentucky-UTSA in the Conference USA Championship.

Lonzo Ball Helps Bulls Beat Brother LaMelo Ball's HornetsLonzo Ball has faced his brother LaMelo three times in the NBA, winning twice. That's the only thing that matters to him.

Notre Dame Football Coach Brian Kelly Leaving For LSUIn an absolute shocker out of South Bend, head football coach Brian Kelly is leaving Notre Dame for Louisiana State University after 12 years with the Fighting Irish.