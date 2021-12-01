CHICAGO (CBS) — UPS continues to hire nearly 1200 seasonal employees in the Chicago area to support the annual increase in package volume ahead of the holidays.
Nationally, UPS expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees, following the company's announcement in September.
With hiring needs at an all-time high nationwide, UPS commissioned the 2021 Peak Hiring Survey which includes the following reasons for taking a temporary job:
- Nearly a third said they wanted to get ahead or catch up on household bills/expenses
- 30% pointed to holiday expenses coming up as their prime motivator
- More than a quarter take on a seasonal position to create an emergency savings fund or to gain experience and build up their resume
UPS is currently hiring package handlers, driver helpers, and personal vehicle drivers.
If interested in a seasonal job with UPS, applicants can apply at jobs-ups.com.