By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — After a sunny, mild day, our next system brings clouds overnight and light rain from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Temperatures overnight should remain above freezing, but a few wet snowflakes or a little sleet could mix into the picture.

4 a.m. Friday: 12.02.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The best chance of precipitation is north of the city, especially near the Wisconsin line.

7 a.m. Friday; 12.02.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The forecast low for Thursday night is 37. The high for Friday is 49.

Planner Tomorrow: 12.02.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

By noon Friday, clouds should break for some sunshine.

Weekend Forecast: 12.02.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The weekend looks half dry and half wet with chilly rain likely for Sunday.

7 Day Forecast: 12.02.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high for Saturday is 40, Sunday 48.

Mary Kay Kleist