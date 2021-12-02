Jussie Smollett Trial: Defense Suggests Abel Osundairo, Who Said He Was Paid To Help Stage Attack, Had Secret Romantic Relationship With SmollettAbel Osundairo returned to the witness stand Thursday and his brother Ola also testified in Jussie Smollett’s trial, with both claiming that Smollett asked and paid them to stage a racist and homophobic attack against him.

Suburban Family Still In Shock After They Hired Home Improvement Contractor Via HomeAdvisor, Only For The Contractor To Smash Up Their PropertyA suburban backyard was left in tatters with the garage and furniture hacked apart – and you won’t believe who was responsible.

Illinois Reports Most New COVID-19 Cases In More Than A Year, As Testing Hits All-Time HighThe Illinois Department of Public Health announced 11,524 new cases were reported on Thursday, which is the highest daily case count this year.

Jamari Hodge Of Calumet City Accused Of Arranging For Child To Engage In Commercial Sex Acts At Illinois HotelsA Calumet City woman was facing federal charges Thursday on allegations that she arranged for a child to engage in commercial sex acts with others at local hotels.