CHICAGO (CBS) — After a sunny, mild day, our next system brings clouds overnight and light rain from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Temperatures overnight should remain above freezing, but a few wet snowflakes or a little sleet could mix into the picture.
The best chance of precipitation is north of the city, especially near the Wisconsin line.
The forecast low for Thursday night is 37. The high for Friday is 49.
By noon Friday, clouds should break for some sunshine.
The weekend looks half dry and half wet with chilly rain likely for Sunday.

The high for Saturday is 40, Sunday 48.