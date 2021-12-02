GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Darrell Brooks, Waukesha, Waukesha Christmas Parade, Wisconsin

CHICAGO (CBS) – The man accused of plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin a week and a half ago says he feels like he’s being demonized.

Six people died and dozens were injured. While the driver, Darrell Brooks, didn’t talk about a motive when he spoke with a reporter while in jail — he did say he feels like he’s being portrayed as a monster.

Darrell Brooks (Waukesha County Sheriff)

Brooks’ mother released a letter to the media offering condolences to the victims. She says Brooks has had mental health issues since he was young but does not have the money or insurance to get his medication.

She also urged the “broken system” be fixed — to keep such a tragedy from happening again

