CHICAGO (CBS) – The man accused of plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin a week and a half ago says he feels like he’s being demonized.
Six people died and dozens were injured. While the driver, Darrell Brooks, didn’t talk about a motive when he spoke with a reporter while in jail — he did say he feels like he’s being portrayed as a monster.READ MORE: Suburban Family Still In Shock After They Hired Home Improvement Contractor Via HomeAdvisor, Only For The Contractor To Smash Up Their Property
READ MORE: Governor Pritzker Announces $300 Million In Grants For Daycare Centers
Brooks’ mother released a letter to the media offering condolences to the victims. She says Brooks has had mental health issues since he was young but does not have the money or insurance to get his medication.MORE NEWS: MISSING: Kaylee Sutton, 15, Of Lincoln Park
She also urged the “broken system” be fixed — to keep such a tragedy from happening again