CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have released surveillance video showing a gunman killing a 59-year-old man during a robbery attempt on Wednesday in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.
Police said they are asking for help identifying the gunman who shot and killed Rae Park in the 2600 block of West Catalpa Avenue.
The footage shows Park walking up to his minivan around 7 a.m. Monday, when a car pulls up in the alley and comes to a stop several feet away.
A man wearing a dark hoodie then gets out of the passenger side of the car, and walks up to Park as he is standing beside the driver's side door of his minivan. Police said that's when the man in the hoodie announced a robbery, and got into a fight with Park.
Although the video released by CPD does not show the actual shooting, the footage does show the gunman pointing his weapon at Park and then later running back to his car and fleeing the scene.
Police said the suspect’s vehicle was last seen headed north on the 5500 block of North Rockwell Street.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Morales with Area 3 at 312-744-8261.
Police said if anyone sees the gunman from the video, they should call 911 and should not approach him.