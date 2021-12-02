CHICAGO (CBS) — A 36-year-old man has been arrested in Wisconsin, charged with concealing the deaths of two people in northwest suburban Algonquin.
Maxim Parnov is charged with two counts of concealment of a homicidal death, according to Algonquin police.
Tuesday afternoon, Algonquin Police responded to a well-being check request for a male and female resident at a home on the 400 block of La Fox River Drive. When officers arrived, they were unable to locate the pair, and launched an investigation.
Around noon the next day, two people matching the description of those two residents were found dead, but police did not say where. The McHenry County Coroner's office is working to confirm their identity and determine how they died.
Police said an arrest warrant was issued for Parnov, and he was taken into custody Wednesday night in Salem, Wisconsin, and is being held by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department as he awaits extradition back to McHenry County.
Additional charges against Parnov are pending.
While a cause of death for the two victims has not been determined, police said the incident appears to be a case of domestic violence, and there is no threat to the public.
Police asked anyone with information about the investigation to contact the Algonquin Police Department at (847) 658-4531.