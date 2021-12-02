CHICAGO (CBS) – Emotions running high in court today for a wounded Chicago police officer facing the two men accused of shooting him and killing his partner.
Officer Carlos Yanez attended a hearing today for the two brothers accused in the shooting that killed his partner, officer Ella French.
Officer Yanez is now in a wheelchair after the August attack left him partially paralyzed.
The officer’s family as well as his “brothers in blue” packed the courtroom to show their support.
"I was most proud of my brother, and I know that he had a lot of strength this is not easy for him to be here today. just thinking about Ella," said Nicole Yanez.
The two accused brothers Emonte and Eric Morgan are due back in court in March.