CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men were injured in a shooting in Zion on Wednesday.
The Zion Police Department responded to a call of gunshots in the 1800 block of Thompson Avenue and located to men with gunshot wounds in a car.READ MORE: Suburban Family Still In Shock After They Hired Home Improvement Contractor Via HomeAdvisor, Only For The Contractor To Smash Up Their Property
A 35-year-old male victim is not expected to survive. The other man, a 44-year-old, remains in a hospital in critical condition.READ MORE: Police Release Surveillance Video Of Fatal Shooting In Lincoln Square
“It is believed that the victims in this incident were targeted and there does not appear to be an immediate threat to the community,” police said in a written release.MORE NEWS: Man Charged With Concealing Homicides After Two Found Dead In Algonquin
No arrests have been made.