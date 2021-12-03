CHICAGO (CBS) — Don’t look now, but the Bears are just one game out of a playoff spot.

Okay, they’re one game out, but with seven teams between them and that final Wild Card. Here are Three Things to Watch when the Bears host the Cardinals Sunday.

Quinn-Tessentially Robert

Thing one to watch was going to be the scoreboard. But with so many other teams ahead of them, the only score with which the Bears faithful need to be concerned is the one at Soldier Field.

Instead, let’s focus on Robert Quinn who has seemingly been everywhere all season. The outside linebacker is the freshly minted NFC Defensive Player of the Month after turning back the hands of time: 11 sacks in just 10 games after only two sacks all of last year. Problem is even if he appears omnipresent, there’s only one of him and too many injured Bears defensive players to name. He’ll need help against Arizona.

Super Moon(ey)

The second thing to watch will be the Bears passing game in general, and Darnell Mooney specifically. The second-year receiver is coming off back-to-back 100-yard receiving games for the first time, and will look to build on that regardless of who’s under center. With Allen Robinson, Marquise Goodwin, and Cole Kmet all missing practice time we get to see if he can handle the pressure of being a focus of the Cards’ defensive game plan.

Second(ary) To None

The third and final thing to watch is the Bears secondary. Jaylon Johnson has been doing his thing, but with Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins both practicing and trending towards returning after missing several weeks, others will either have to step up or get stepped over. We saw it last week with Artie Burns being promoted over Kindle Vildor. Will the Bears be able to slow down the team that has the highest passer rating in the league?

All things to keep an eye on, when the Bears host the Cardinals at high noon on Sunday.