CHICAGO (CBS) — There was no emergency, but there was an important call Friday morning for Chicago firefighters.
They rushed to the Macy’s on State Street to deliver 2,500 letters to Santa. The jolly old elf himself led the firefighters to the mailbox, as the reindeer helpers cheered.
This is National Believe Week, so Macy’s is donating $2.00 to Make-A-Wish for every letter to Santa dropped in its mailboxes. If you can’t go to a store you can click here or write a letter to Santa on Macys.com/social/believe.