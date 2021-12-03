CHICAGO (CBS)– Another mild day is ahead.
Friday begins with light rain showers, especially north. A few flurries possible in the mix but any precipitation should start to wrap up by the middle of the morning.
Friday begins with light rain showers, especially north. A few flurries possible in the mix but any precipitation should start to wrap up by the middle of the morning.
By the afternoon, sun returns and temperatures reach the 50s.
Sunshine holds through Saturday before clouds increase. Showers likely as the weekend wraps up. Expected scattered rain showers through the day, most of the activity wraps up after sunset.
A few flurries possible overnight Sunday into Monday.