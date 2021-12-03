CHICAGO (CBS) — Skies will be partly cloudy Friday night with lows around the freezing mark.
The low is 32.
High pressure keeps us dry Saturday with a cool breeze from the northwest. The high is 44.
Rain and wind are coming Sunday. Dry air in the morning may hold off precipitation until midday. Rain is likely at Soldier Field.
The high for Sunday is 48.