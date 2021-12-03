Fields Making Progress, But Won't Play Vs. Cardinals; Dalton To Start At QB Again For BearsJustin Fields will miss his second consecutive game as he recovers from a rib injury, and Andy Dalton will get the start again on Sunday when the Chicago Bears host the NFL-leading Arizona Cardinals.

Chicago Elite Classic ReturnsSome of the top talent from the city, and around the country, will be on display this weekend. CBS 2's Ryan Baker caught up with tournament organizers, Rob Smith of Simeon Fame and Whitney Young's Tyrone Slaughter.

Wolfpack Junior Football Team Heads To National Championships In FloridaThe undefeated Wolfpack junior football team was given a super-sized sendoff on Friday in Jackson Park, as they boarded buses to head to Florida to compete for a national championship.

NFL Week 13 AFC East Preview: CBS Boston's Levan Reid Calls AFC East Title Fight A Battle Of 'Big Brother Vs Little Brother'Levan Reid shares his thoughts on this week's AFC East matchups.

SportsLine Week 13 AFC West Picks: 'Denver Designed Well To Stop What Kansas City Does,' Says Larry HartsteinA Broncos win would give them at least a share of the AFC West lead, but they'll need to overcome Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Notre Dame Promotes Freeman To Replace Kelly As Head CoachFreeman, 35, takes over less than a week after Kelly’s surprising and abrupt departure for LSU with the Irish still in contention for the College Football Playoff spot.