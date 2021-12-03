CHICAGO (CBS) — DePaul University is moving the first two weeks of its winter quarter online, due both to concerns about the omicron variant of COVID-19 and the possibility of a winter surge.
University officials said because classes there start right before the New Year, the first two weeks of winter quarter courses – from Monday, Jan. 3, to Saturday, Jan. 15 – will be held online. Exceptions may be made for courses that cannot be held online.
In-person classes are expected to resume Tuesday, Jan. 18., after the observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
"DePaul is fully committed to in-person learning," university President Dr. A. Gabriel Esteban and Provost Dr. Salma Ghanem said in announcing the move. "This measure—combined with our adherence to local, state and federal COVID-19 guidance—will help us cautiously start winter quarter so we can sustain a robust college experience the remainder of the academic year. Safety and health remain our priorities."
DePaul residence halls will open as planned on Sunday, Jan. 2, but students who live on campus may need to show a negative COVID-19 test before returning from winter break.
Other university services and operations are expected to keep going with limited or reduced in-person staffing, along with virtual service offerings.
Starting Jan. 3, campus buildings will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and will require an ID card swipe for entry.
DePaul advised the campus community to visit its COVID-19 Updates and Guidance page for the latest information.