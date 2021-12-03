CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one of the officers facing suspension or possible termination after the botched raid at Anjanette Young’s apartment will plead not guilty to all charges. there was a police board hearing Friday.
Young was unclothed and handcuffed for 20 minutes. Sgt. Alex Wolinski, who was on the scene, could be suspended for a year, or fired.
His attorney says he will plead not guilty — that same punishment recommended for Sgt. Cory Petracco, who wasn’t there, but he was supervising officer Alain Aporangao who is the officer who got the warrant and is considered “most culpable” for the harm young experienced.
Trial dates will be set in February.