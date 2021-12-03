Wolfpack Junior Football Team Heads To National Championships In FloridaThe undefeated Wolfpack junior football team was given a super-sized sendoff on Friday in Jackson Park, as they boarded buses to head to Florida to compete for a national championship.

NFL Week 13 AFC East Preview: CBS Boston's Levan Reid Calls AFC East Title Fight A Battle Of 'Big Brother Vs Little Brother'Levan Reid shares his thoughts on this week's AFC East matchups.

SportsLine Week 13 AFC West Picks: 'Denver Designed Well To Stop What Kansas City Does,' Says Larry HartsteinA Broncos win would give them at least a share of the AFC West lead, but they'll need to overcome Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Notre Dame Promotes Freeman To Replace Kelly As Head CoachFreeman, 35, takes over less than a week after Kelly’s surprising and abrupt departure for LSU with the Irish still in contention for the College Football Playoff spot.

Fleury Stops Ovechkin In Shootout, Blackhawks Beat CapitalsMarc-Andre Fleury stopped Alex Ovechkin in the shootout after Seth Jones tied it midway through the third period and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied past the Washington Capitals Thursday night.

DeRozan, LaVine Help Bulls Hang On To Beat KnicksDeMar DeRozan scored 34 points, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic each added 27, and the Chicago Bulls held on for a victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday night.