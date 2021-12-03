Fleury Stops Ovechkin In Shootout, Blackhawks Beat CapitalsMarc-Andre Fleury stopped Alex Ovechkin in the shootout after Seth Jones tied it midway through the third period and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied past the Washington Capitals Thursday night.

DeRozan, LaVine Help Bulls Hang On To Beat KnicksDeMar DeRozan scored 34 points, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic each added 27, and the Chicago Bulls held on for a victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

UIC Flames Fall Short To Oakland In Horizon League OpenerThe UIC Flames played the Horizon League opener Thursday night, hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 13: Elijah Mitchell Looks To Take Advantage Of Seahawks' DefenseThe 49ers should continue to feed Elijah Mitchell the ball, and the Seahawks probably won't be able to stop him.

Major League Baseball Lockout Officially In ProgressA Major League Baseball lockout has officially begun after the players’ union’s collective bargaining agreement expired Wednesday night.

Robert Quinn Is First Bears Player Named NFC Defensive Player Of The Month Since 2018Robert Quinn was named NFC defensive player of the month for November, the first Bears defender to get the honor since Eddie Jackson in 2018. But if you know Quinn’s personality, you know he wasn’t exactly jumping for joy celebrating.