CHICAGO (CBS)– There’s a new winter market opening Friday in Andersonville.
You'll be able to do a little holiday shopping, find handcrafted goods, vintage items and enjoy some treats.
The market will be held under heated tents on Catalpa between Clark Street and Ashland Avenue.
It's open Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday from 11a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m..
Entrance is free, but there is a suggested $5 donation.
Masks are required.