CHICAGO (CBS) — A California family that attended a big wedding in Milwaukee says the joyous occasion turned into a hotbed for a superspreader.
The family was in Milwaukee last weekend for the wedding.
Now 12 of them are infected with COVID-19, and five of them have the Omicron variant.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says everyone was vaccinated and most had boosters.
None of the wedding attendees wore masks.
All of their symptoms are mild.