CHICAGO (CBS) – If you have guns at home that you no longer want the Evanston Police department will buy them.
Police say unwanted guns are at increased risk of being stolen and used illegally.
The gun buyback is today at the Mount Zion Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It's open to people living in Evanston, Skokie, and the North Side of Chicago.
They will pay $100 for the gun and $25 for ammunition.