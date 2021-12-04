By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in a dispute on a porch in West Chatham Friday night, police said.
The man, 44, was on his front porch at about 8:24 p.m. in the 10-100 block of West 78th Place and got into an argument with an acquaintance, authorities said. The offender then shot him multiple times, striking him in the torso and the head.
The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County where he was pronounced dead. Nobody is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.