CHICAGO (CBS) — The first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services Saturday detected the newsest variant in a man who is a Milwaukee County resident. He recently returned from a trip to South Africa, where the variant was first discovered in November. The man was fully vaccinated and had also received a booster dose, according to a release from the department.
The man was not required to be hospitalized, and contact tracing has been completed.
“We’ve been prepared for this news and will continue trusting the science to help keep Wisconsinites and our communities healthy and safe,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “Now is the time to double down on our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, including the Omicron variant. I urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get vaccinated and receive a booster dose as soon as possible and to follow the latest public health guidance.”
The first case of the variant detected in the United States was discovered in California.