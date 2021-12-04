CHICAGO (CBS) – Time to meet our PAWS Dog of the Week. This is Clover, a happy-go-lucky pup with lots of energy.
A perfect day for this 3-year-old Shepard mix is playing fetch and socializing with dogs her own size. Hearing the words “let’s go outside” makes clover very happy.
She’s a clever girl and would do best in an active household who shares her fun energy and enjoyment of outdoor adventures.
Head to PAWSChicago.org to make an appointment for an in-person adoption of Clover, or one of the other adorable dogs and cats.