CHICAGO (CBS) – A public memorial service for Civil Rights Activist Dr. Timuel D. Black will be held on Sunday at the University of Chicago’s Rockefeller Memorial Chapel.
The memorial will be held in person and virtually with the service starting at 3:30 p.m. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot & Rev. Jessie Jackson will be in attendance.
Black’s private funeral service was held back in October following his passing — featuring a small gathering of family, friends, and community leaders who shared memories and historical moments.
Those who are planning to attend must provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within the previous 72 hours. To watch the memorial virtually, visit the link here.