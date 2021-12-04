CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people are dead and six wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.
The first homicide of the weekend happened around 8:24 p.m. Friday in the West Chatham neighborhood.
Police said a 44-year-old man was in a verbal dispute with another known man on the porch of the victim’s home on the 10-100 block of West 78th Street. The offender pulled out his gun and shot multiple times at the victim before fleeing the scene.
The victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the torso and one to the head. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced Dead.
A woman was shot in the hallway of a building in South Shore.
The 27-year-old woman was shot in the head by an unknown offender in the hallway of a building around 7:19 p.m. Friday in the 7100 block of South Ridgeland, according to police.
The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
A 19-year-old man was wounded while standing on the sidewalk 4600 block of South Marshfield in the Back of the Yards neighborhood when an occupant in a black sedan fired shots. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.
In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday:
- At 2:33 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old male was driving in 7500 block of South Essex in South Shore when shots were fired by an unknown offender. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he is listed in fair condition.
- At 2:35 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old male was discovered in the street in the 1200 block of West 81st Street with a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Christ Hospital in critical condition.
- At 6:09 p.m. Friday, in the 500 block of West 63rd Street, a 46-year-old man, was struck by gunfire. The victim was struck to the shoulder and self-transported to Saint Bernard Hospital initially reported in good condition.
- At 6:50 p.m. Friday, a 31-year-old man was inside of a vehicle in the 0-100 block of East Huron when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside the victim. An unknown offender then produced a handgun and fired shots. The victim was struck to the legs and back and self-transported to Stroger Hospital initially reported in critical condition.
- At 6:22 p.m. Friday, In the 2300 block of West 23rd Place, on Dec. 3, 2021, a 28-year-old man was inside of a vehicle when he was struck by gunfire. The victim was struck multiple times to the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital initially reported in critical condition.